5000 Chinese delegates attend Sino-Thai global partnership seminar in Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – A momentous international gathering at the Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center (NICE) Pattaya on August 16, when more than 5,000 Chinese tourists, businessmen, and officials attended “New Copartner Global Innovation Action,” seminar, signifying a crucial stride in post-pandemic global partnership.







Presided over by Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong, the event aimed to cultivate innovation and cooperation between Thailand and China. The seminar drew prominent figures including Pol. Maj. Gen. Nanthawut Suwanla-ong, Deputy Commander of Police Region 2, Kampon Tansajja, Director of Nongnooch Pattaya Garden, Surachai Sae-Yang, President of the Thai-Hainan Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. Xin Li, Managing Director of Thai Renewable Co., Ltd.

Governor Thawatchai highlighted the deep-rooted historical and economic ties between the two nations. With a theme of “share trends, share equality, and thrive together,” the event focused on advancing mutual growth through knowledge exchange, particularly within the tourism and business sectors.





This gathering held special significance as it emerged in the aftermath of the receding impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leveraging the enduring camaraderie and robust economic relationships between China and Thailand, the event aimed to fortify these connections and establish fresh avenues for collaboration.

Chonburi Province orchestrated an impressive logistical feat, coordinating with law enforcement to deploy over 200 additional officers to ensure safety and security for the international visitors during their six-day visit.













