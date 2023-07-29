Young talents set to shine at “Wonder People” festival-contest in Pattaya

In the vibrant city of Pattaya, Thailand, where every month sees the celebration of various cultural events, a truly extraordinary festival is set to take place on October 6-7, 2023. The “Wonder People” festival, born in Russia a decade ago, has grown to become an international platform that unites young talents from diverse backgrounds, skill levels, and artistic disciplines.

The primary goals of the festival are multifaceted. Firstly, it aims to foster and strengthen friendly cultural ties between participants from Russia, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Secondly, it seeks to support young and adult talents in realizing their creative potential. And finally, it endeavors to identify and provide comprehensive support to the most exceptional soloists and collectives participating in the festival.







Notably, the “Wonder People” festival extends its arms to all children, regardless of their experience level in the arts. Youngsters taking their first steps in the world of creativity are encouraged to participate and showcase their passion.

The brainchild of Irina Kornilova, an experienced professional with over 25 years of working with children in the creative realm, the “Wonder Kids” festival was initially organized in Russia. It has since become an annual event, drawing over 1200 participants who showcase their talents on the grand stage of the Palace of Culture in Irkutsk, near the world-renowned Lake Baikal.

In 2019, the festival extended its reach by inviting creative teams from Thailand to join the competition in Russia. Sadly, the plans were foiled by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this marked the beginning of a warm friendship between Russian and Thai colleagues in the arts.

One significant outcome of this newfound camaraderie was the involvement of Ekaterina Benderskaya, Principal of the International Russian Ballet School “Rosinka” in Pattaya, who served as a jury member for the “Choreography” category during the Russian competition. This collaboration sowed the seeds of an exciting idea—to expand the festival’s geographical scope and hold a similar event in Thailand, aptly named “Wonder People.”





The concept garnered enthusiastic support from various organizations, including the Union of Russian Compatriots in Thailand and, this year, the Russian Embassy in Bangkok. The Organizing Committee comprises esteemed members, such as the Non-profit educational center “A-Ya” from Russia, the Coordinating Council of Organizations of Russian Compatriots of the Asian Region, the International Russian Ballet School “Rosinka,” the Travel company “Dolce Vita Group,” and Rolf Ruegg, a member of Rotary Club of Jomtien Pattaya.

Thai community organizations for orphans and underprivileged children have also expressed their support for this project. In the upcoming festival, these children will captivate the audience with modern dances and popular children’s songs, adding a heartwarming touch to the already dazzling event.

The “Wonder People” contest transcends borders and unites children and youth from different cultural backgrounds based solely on one criterion: talent. This remarkable gathering of diverse artists promises to be an extraordinary celebration of creativity and artistry.

The festival program will unfold at the Bua Sawan Hall in the prestigious Pullman Pattaya Hotel G, offering an elegant and conducive setting for the performances. The festival kicks off on October 7, with the first section starting at 10 a.m., followed by the second section at 2 p.m. Best of all, entrance to the festival is entirely free of charge, welcoming all to experience the joy and wonder of young talents taking the stage.







Spectators are invited to attend this cultural extravaganza and witness the immense talent on display. Free tickets can be obtained by visiting the festival’s official website and filling out a simple form.

Aspiring creative groups who wish to participate in the “Wonder People” festival can submit their applications on the website, eagerly anticipating a chance to shine on the grand stage.

For any inquiries or questions about the festival, for free tickets to the competition for spectators the organizers welcome communication through the designated email address: <[email protected]>

The “Wonder People-2023” festival-contest promises to be an awe-inspiring celebration of young talents, fostering cultural exchange and friendship among the participants. It is a remarkable event that exemplifies the power of creativity to bring people together, transcending borders and uniting hearts through the universal language of art.

















