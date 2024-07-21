10-hour heavy rain causes severe flooding in Trat, worst in 30 years

Continuous heavy rain in Trat Province since the morning of July 19 has resulted in over 100 millimeters of accumulated rainfall. The downpour caused significant flooding in multiple areas, particularly in Muang District, including the Trat Municipality, Wang Krachae, Nong Samet, and Noen Sai. Major and minor roads have been inundated since 3 PM, coinciding with school dismissal and rush hour, leading to severe traffic congestion.







In the Trat Municipality, particularly in front of the Wimolwitthaya Community School on Therdcharan Road, floodwaters reached 10-20 centimeters, making it difficult for parents driving cars and motorcycles to pick up their children. Similar conditions were reported on Municipality Roads 3 and 5 and Sukhumvit Road near Mae Supermarket, where water levels reached 20-50 centimeters. The Trat Municipality deployed fire trucks to push water into drainage channels, facilitating better water flow and mitigation.

Mayor Surasak Phutiphut established a temporary coordination center on the first floor of the Trat Municipality Office to assist affected residents, available 24/7 for emergency requests.







Additionally, reporters noted that on the Trat-Laem Ngop Road, from the entrance of Wat Lamduan to the Nong Samet junction, all four lanes were flooded for nearly a kilometer. Some cars and motorcycles stalled in the water, and many vehicles couldn’t pass through. Nong Samet Municipality officials were dispatched to provide assistance.

Local residents reported that this flooding event is the worst in 30 years, following more than 10 hours of relentless heavy rain.



















































