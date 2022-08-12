1st Pattaya Trail Race dashes off at dawn Aug.13

Pattaya City Hall in cooperation with Pattaya City Running Association is holding the 1st ‘Pattaya Trail 2022’ race on Saturday August 13, 2022. The total trail race is set at 10 kilometers on the Pratumnak Hill, South Pattaya.

The Start/Finish point is at the blue zone, Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya. The shotgun start is at 06.10 a.m. and the cut off to finish the race is 2 hours and 30 minutes.







Competitors can get BIB or runner’s identification number a day earlier between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the blue zone, Bali Hai Pier.

On Saturday, traffic will be closed in the race area from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Athletes must show a certificate certifying at least 3 vaccinations. Runners who received less than 3 shots must take an ATK test in the front of the event official tent or show their ATK test results conducted within the past 24 hours.

For more information, please visit Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/PattayaTrail2022





































