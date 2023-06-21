1400 Chinese tourists feted at Nongnooch Tropical Garden Pattaya

Nongnooch Tropical Garden recently played host to a group of 1400 Chinese tourists, marking a significant milestone in promoting tourism in the region. The garden’s director, Kampol Tansajja, together with representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), extended a warm welcome to the foreign visitors, fostering cultural exchange and showcasing the captivating allure of Nongnooch.



Through the collaboration with Jun An Tour Company and with the support and coordination of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), a special budget was allocated to facilitate the travel arrangements for the Chinese tourist group. This initiative aimed to enhance the profile of Pattaya as a premier tourist destination and position Nongnooch Tropical Garden as a must-visit attraction.







The Chinese tourists immersed themselves into the breathtaking beauty and tranquility of tropical garden where they were captivated by an array of enchanting performances, including the renowned Nongnooch Show and the Elephant Show. Furthermore, they embarked on a tour of over 50 meticulously curated gardens that sprawled across the vast expanse of 1,700 rai (approximately 680 acres).

Anoma Wongyai, director of TAT Pattaya office said, “The Tourism Authority of Thailand is delighted to have facilitated the visit of the Chinese tourists, aiming to invigorate the tourism industry in the region and elevate the prominence of Pattaya as an enticing choice for travelers.”

























