Buddhist ordination held to honor Supreme Patriarch’s 96th birthday

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, on June 16, assigned Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai to lead a significant Buddhist ordination ceremony, paying tribute to the Supreme Patriarch, His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana, on the occasion of his 96th birthday anniversary.

The ceremonious event, taking place at Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram, commenced on June 15 and will continue until July 1. A total of 97 participants from various sectors, including civil servants, government officials, state agency employees, private sector representatives students, and members of the public, came together to attend the ordination. This collaborative effort, organized by the Bangkok Temple, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and the National Office of Buddhism, serves as a gesture of merit and reverence to the Supreme Patriarch.







Minister Anucha Nakasai, during the ceremony, assumed the esteemed role of presiding over the sacred hair-cutting ritual, offering the Triple Robe and engaging in a ceremonial meal. The presence of numerous dignitaries and officials further highlighted the significance of the occasion while underscoring the deep respect accorded to His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana.







The Committee for the Celebration of the 8th Cycle of Life of His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyawongsakhatayan spearheaded the event, with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha serving as the chairman.

The ceremony serves as a momentous occasion celebrating the remarkable dedication and contributions of the Supreme Patriarch to the teachings of Buddhism, as well as marking his 8th cycle of life. It also aims to help foster national identity and promote unity across diverse segments of Thai society. (NNT)

















