12,000 runners register for the Pattaya Marathon 2023

Pattaya, Thailand – With the highly anticipated 30th Pattaya Marathon just around the corner, Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat took charge by convening a crucial meeting on July 3 at city hall to discuss and finalize security measures for the upcoming event. Scheduled to be held on July 22 and 23, the marathon is expected to draw in thousands of athletes and spectators from across the globe.







To ensure the utmost convenience and public safety throughout the marathon, the Pattaya City administration has assembled a workforce of more than 474 personnel from the local law enforcement agencies, volunteers, charity organizations, and the Sawang Boriboon Foundation rescue and medical units.



The primary focus of the meeting was to consolidate the running routes for the forthcoming Pattaya Marathon 2023 and finalize the event management format. Responsibilities were assigned to the relevant personnel to ensure the seamless execution of the event. In consideration of the marathon, traffic will be temporarily closed from midnight until 10:30 a.m. on both days of the competition.







The Pattaya Marathon will be divided into four categories, providing participants with a range of options. The Full Marathon for Men and Women covers an impressive distance of 42.195 kilometers and has already reached its full capacity of 2,000 registered athletes. The Half Marathon for Men and Women spans 21.1 kilometers and is set to register 1,200 participants.

The Mini Marathon, covering 10.550 kilometers, has attracted 3,800 registered runners, while the Fun Run category covering a distance of 5 kilometers has opened its doors to participants of all ages and fitness levels. In total, the marathon will witness the participation of 12,000 athletes.







Terminal 21 Shopping Mall in north Pattaya will serve as the starting and finishing point for all the races. With an estimated circulation of 120 million baht expected to be generated over the two-day competition, the event promises substantial economic impact.

















