His Majesty the King presides over first parliamentary session

Their Majesties the King and Queen have graciously presided over the opening of the parliamentary session at the Parliament Complex on Samsen Road in Bangkok’s Dusit district. The session was attended by numerous key dignitaries, ambassadors from various nations and a total of 936 parliamentarians.

As their Majesties entered the conference room, the King delivered the royal address to mark the opening of the parliamentary session.







In his address to the members of parliament, His Majesty reminded them that their positions have been entrusted to them by the people. His Majesty also underscored the critical role they play in the nation’s prosperity, stating, “The future wellbeing of our nation now rests upon your intellect, wisdom, skills, and integrity. Your legislative duties and other responsibilities should be executed with the utmost honesty, always prioritizing the benefits of the people and the nation.”



The tradition of royal participation in the opening of the parliamentary session is a long-standing tradition. An essential element of the ceremony is the royal address to members of parliament. All members are expected to acknowledge and adhere to the guidance provided in this address, with the aim of serving the best interests of the public and the nation.

The previous opening of the parliamentary session took place at the Vithes Samosorn Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 24, 2019, marking the first such ceremony of the current reign. (NNT)



























