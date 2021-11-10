1,000 socially distanced seats prepped for Pattaya Fireworks Festival

More than 17,000 rockets will explode over the beach at the Pattaya Fireworks Festival Nov. 26-27.

Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn chaired a Nov. 9 planning meeting with city department chiefs, police, tourism officials and event organizers.







Beach Road and South Road will be closed to traffic from the Dolphin Roundabout to Chaimongkol Temple from 4 p.m. to midnight. Central Road between Second and Beach roads also will be closed the same hours.

A seating area capable of accommodating 1,000 people will be arranged with chairs separated by at least a meter.

Most people, however, won’t be invited or have connections to get a seat, even if they wanted one, and can watch the show anywhere along the beach or from condo towers and hotels.

Parking will be available at Lotus North Pattaya, Terminal 21, Mike Shopping Mall, Royal Garden Plaza, Pattaya School No. 8, Chaimongkol Temple and Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

Each night of the two-day festival will have four demonstrations with 2,200 fireworks each.







































