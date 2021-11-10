50-year-old uncle arrested for sexually abusing 9-year-old niece

A Khao Mai Kaew village mill worker was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 9-year-old niece.

Boonlert Sawangjaitham, 50, was taken into custody Nov. 9 at the wood-scrap factory where he works in Khao Maikaew’s Moo 4 village near Pattaya.







An arrest warrant was issued for Boonlert after a relative filed a complaint that “Grandpa Jo” had touched her inappropriately and rubbed his sexual organ on her as she played with his cellphone. The girl told her father such incidents happened many times.

The grandfather had tried to keep her quiet by paying her 20 baht each time.

Boonlert was charged with statutory rape of a minor under age 13 and separating a young minor from her parents.





























