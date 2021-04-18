100 vendors exhibit at Pattaya small business fair

More than 100 vendors displayed their wares and learned how to increase their market at an SME business fair on Pattaya Beach.







The Colors of Thailand: Charm of Siam fair organized by the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion kicked off April 16 under tight coronavirus-prevention controls. The fair continues through April 19.

Teerin Tanyawattanakul, chairman of the Chonburi Chamber of Commerce, said the fair aims to give small- and medium-sized businesses more channels for sales and options for consumers to learn about and shop for their goods.





In addition to the exhibition booths, seminars were held for business owners to increase trade and business networks, improve promotion, and increase trade opportunities.

The hope was that the fair also would promote tourism and drive more business for hotels and restaurants.

















