Covid-19 kills Pattaya Music Festival for 2nd year

For the second consecutive year, the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the Pattaya Music Festival.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome announced cancellation of the April 30-May 2 concerts on April 16, citing Chonburi’s redesignation as a “red” coronavirus highest-control zone by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.







City hall also canceled the annual post-Songkran Kong Khao Festival at Lan Po Public Park set for April 20.

CCSA mandates and additional prohibitions set out Saturday by Chonburi provinces close or cancel all venues and activities that encourage mass gatherings.



Sonthaya noted, however, that the Pattaya Kite Festival – which is spread out over 300 meters on Pattaya Beach through April 19, will continue.

The Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion and Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Connext seminar, which runs through April 19, also will continue, he said.





















