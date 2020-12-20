Heart to Heart: December 20, 2020

No Christmas cheer from David

Dear Hillary,

As it gets closer to Crissy (sic) time I notice the begging starting again for French champaine (sic) and Belgan (sic) chocolates. Why don’t you just give up? Nobody is going to send a 100 year old agony aunt champaine (sic) and chocolates and you should just learn to cop it sweet, Petal. You’ll be buying your own again.

David

Dear David,

Well aren’t you just the milk of human kindness. And what’s this “Crissy time”? It’s Christmas or Xmas, and about time you knew it and how to spell it. Add to that, write out 100 times the correct spellings of “champagne” and “Belgian”. As penance you can send me two bottles of the bubbly as well … but that would be far too much for you to carry on your own. Being the time of goodwill, I shall ignore your nastiness, and just hope you have a better year in 2021 than you apparently had in 2020.







C & C brings smiles to Hills

Dear Hillary,

It hurts me to think of you at Xmas, all alone with no chocolates or champers. These people who knock you should remember all the fun you give us each year. I won’t be back till the New Year, but I’ll bring you back something for sure.

Jim

Dear Jim,

It makes it all worthwhile to find that there are some really nice men out there who appreciate what I do for them. Advice and few smiles can change the day for you. Champagne and chocolates changes my day and puts the smiles on my face!





To move or not to move

Dear Hillary,

I am trying (with little success) to persuade my wife that we should consider selling up our house in England and move to Thailand or at least consider this as an option when we retire (and that’s now 66). Before the pandemic, we normally would come to Thailand twice a year for holidays. My wife is a demon for sunbathing and I have caught the golf bug, so obviously Thailand suits us both.

My problem is persuading “she who must be obeyed” that a permanent move to Thailand is an excellent idea. She is of the opinion that she would soon get bored and there is little else for her to do other than laze around by the pool or on the beach. Can you offer any advice on how to persuade her that a move to Thailand would not necessarily be boring? Any advice or ideas on how to persuade my wife to move would be gratefully accepted.

In a previous column you were asked about why there were so many golf tourists in Thailand. You quite rightly pointed out that there were many wonderful courses and they were considerably cheaper than elsewhere in the world. You forgot to mention the wonderful smiling caddies who just carry on smiling no matter how bad you play. It really is a golfing paradise.

Golfing George

Dear Golfing George,

UK or Thailand? It’s a lay down misere, surely! However, let me look at what could be keeping her in the UK. With us women folk, Petal, there are often hidden agendas that you men just do not realize or even consider to be important. There may be more to it than ideas of boredom. What about these for starters? Children? From your letter I presume that retirement isn’t all that far off, so they should all be grown up. Grandchildren? Perhaps. Her own parents? The security of having the house in the UK versus the “uncertainty” of life and ownership of real estate in Thailand? These are all issues that you should explore. As regards boredom, ask any of the members of the various ladies clubs if they are bored. Run off their feet more likely. I suggest that next time you are able to come over on holidays get your wife to contact them and see where that leads. You will find the listings in this newspaper. However, it’s all a moot point for the next year or two, until the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control – if it ever is.















