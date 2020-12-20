Latest Stories
Wombania: December 20, 2020
Night sky gazers to be treated by rare “Christmas Star” on winter solstice
As Christmas approaches, sky gazers will be treated to a celestial wonder that hasn’t been seen so clearly since 1226 — a “Christmas Star.” The...
Heart to Heart: December 20, 2020
No Christmas cheer from David Dear Hillary, As it gets closer to Crissy (sic) time I notice the begging starting again for French champaine (sic) and...
Hubble captures unprecedented fading of Stingray nebula
Astronomers have caught a rare look at a rapidly fading shroud of gas around an aging star. Archival data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope...
Festive Delights
If you are a creature of tradition, it’s possible that in the foreseeable future you might have Christmas Dinner somewhere on the agenda, if...