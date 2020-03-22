Thailand’s KhonKaen hospital delivers medicine to patients at home in COVID-19 spread

KHON KAEN – Srinagarind Hospital, KhonKaen province, has organized the home delivery of medicine to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections.

Associate Professor Dr. Somsak Tiamkao, Deputy Director of Srinagarind Hospital, KhonKaen University, says that the hospital will deliver medicine to patients at home under the project called “Reducing the Risk, Avoiding COVID-19”. This measure only applies to certain groups of patients, such as those with chronic diseases who require continual treatment and receive the same medication for at least six months. The patients must be in a stable condition without complications. Usually, such patients have to go to the hospital for a check-up and wait for their medicine. This project can help reduce the risk.

The Deputy Director of Srinagarind Hospital advised patients to contact the hospital to apply for the participation in the project. After the hospital approves qualified patients, it will deliver their medicine. The patients can begin submitting their information from Monday, March 23, 2020.(NNT)



