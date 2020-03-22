Silk face masks favor high sanitary demand in Surin – Thailand

SURIN (NNT) – The Surin silk processing group has developed face masks made from genuine silk, which are selling very well.

Members of the Tenmee Silk Processing Group, Tenmee subdistrict, Mueang Surin district, Surin province, produce beautiful face masks from Surin’s traditional silk and there is a large number of purchase orders.

Silk masks are padded inside with cloth to prevent the entry of germs. They are well ventilated, dry quickly when washed, and there is also a space to permit the insertion of another layer of tissue paper.

One piece of silk can be made into approximately 50 face masks. They are sold at a retail price of 70 baht a piece, or 65 baht each wholesale for 100 face masks. There are many purchase orders already from people and various government agencies in Surin and neighboring provinces.



