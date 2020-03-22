Hospital in Thailand online self-assess COVID-19 risks before seeing a doctor

BANGKOK – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise globally, many people are concerned about the risk of infection, especially people who have a cough, a sneeze, or a fever, and who think they should see a doctor immediately. To help screen for persons who might actually be at risk of COVID-19, Rajavithi Hospital has developed an online screening tool which the general public can use to assess their condition before visiting a hospital.







The risk assessment test was developed by the Department of Medicine and Rajavithi Hospital, so that worried persons are able to assess their actual risk of contracting COVID-19 before coming to the hospital.

The test, available in Thai, Chinese, English, and Japanese, requires users to answer the questions truthfully, regarding their risk factors in the previous 14 days. The test also promotes self-prevention measures in order to reduce unnecessary visits to the hospital, which affects the workload of medical staff. (NNT)

The COVID-19 risk assessment test can be accessed at anytime online on: rajavithi.emergencymed.net/test



