Awesome Blossom Packages 2024 at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya

The Bangkok Hospital Pattaya is pleased to inform you about the current fascinating promotion called the Awesome Blossom Packages 2024.

From now until 30th April, BPH is offering special packages called “Awesome Blossom Package 2024”. The packages included followings:

– Awesome Blossom Check-up Packages

– Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Packages

– Dental Cosmetic Packages

– Prestige Wellness Packages







The package is published from now until 30th April 2024, and pre-purchased package can be used up to 31st May 2024.

Highlights of Check-up Awesome Blossom Package:

Basic health check-up for only 1,100 Baht.

Quick service within 30 minutes.

Receive results at home through Telemedicine.

Sales Period: 20th March 2024 – 30th April 2024

Usage Period: 31st May 2024

Conditions: Price includes doctor’s fee. Excludes hospital service fee and OPD nursing service fee.





Contact Us

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya

301 Moo 6 Sukhumvit Road, Km. 143, Banglamung, Chonburi, Thailand 20150

Tel: +66 3825 9986, +66 3825 9911, +66 3825 9990

Email: [email protected] LINE: @bphhospital





































