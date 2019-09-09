Youths rewarded for artistic skills in promoting Chonburi tourism

Students from around the country were awarded for their artistic skills in the second “Chonburi nice place to visit” painting contest sponsored by the Association of Chonburi Attractions.

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome was on hand to present the awards Sept. 6 at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

956 students took part in the contest, which was divided into 3 categories.

Pitichanan Ruthraksa from Pratomsuksa Thammasat School in Pathum Thani won the under 9s, while Kinnaree Jino from Ban Phasak School in Chiang Mai was best of all the 10-12 year olds, and Watchara Thongsongkarm from Somkidjitwittaya School in Chonburi was tops in the 13-15 category.

Winners received trophies and scholarships from the Minister of Culture.

Another 200 awards were presented for children’s morale.

Miss Titipat Siranattasrikul, president of the Association of Chonburi Attractions, said the contest was held to promote youths studying in primary, secondary, and high school to present their art talents, use their free time wisely, and create a good image of tourism of the country and Chonburi.

Judging was done by members of the Association of Chonburi Attractions, representatives from Pattaya Culture Council, and the Pattaya Independent Artists Group.