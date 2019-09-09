Wildfire haze from Indonesia covers lower South

Songkhla – Wildfire haze from Indonesia is covering the lower South of Thailand and motorists and seafarers have been advised to exercise extra caution because of the reduced visibility.

Songkhla city was covered by a dense haze Sunday and motorists had to turn on their vehicles’ headlights to navigate the streets. Major tourist attractions like Samila Beach are also badly affected by dense haze and the Noo and Maew islands are hidden from sight.

Suradech Nilubon, President of Songkhla Fisheries Association, has advised seafarers to exercise caution when at sea. Those who go fishing in the evening and return to the shore in the morning should check their boat’s lighting and signal lights and always keep the boat signal lights on when fishing, as well as send signals to let other boats in the area know the boat’s location to prevent collisions.

The southern haze situation has become a seasonal hazard due to forest fires that occur at this time of year in Indonesia.