Donations total 150,720 baht for Isaan flood victims

Officials have brought in the donation boxes set up around the city, counted the money, and found it added up to 150,720 baht for tropical storm Podul flood victims in the northeast.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh, mayoral advisor Paiwan Aromcheun and city officials on Sept 6 brought in the boxes from donation points in front of city hall in North Pattaya, near Wat Chaimongkol Market in South Pattaya, and in front of the Surf Kitchen on Jomtien Soi 5.

Along with the money, residences and tourists donated money, necessaries, rice and dried foods.

All was taken and presented to Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Foundation Vice President Prasit Thongthitcharoen in Naklua to be assembled, sorted and directed to the north.