U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Thailand for joint exercises April 24-29

The U.S. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG-11) is visiting Thailand from April 24-29, reaffirming the strong security partnership between the United States and Thailand. The visit was planned to coincide with the 190th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The Strike Group flagship USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is docked at Laem Chabang Port north of Pattaya.

The strike group is headed by Rear Adm Christopher Sweeney and led by the flagship aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The group left Bremerton, Washington, back in November 2022 for a routine deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.







The purpose of the visit is to provide U.S. sailors with an opportunity to explore the local culture. In addition, the group has been active across the region in joint and integrated training operations and making port visits to Japan, South Korea and the Philippines. The force consists of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Bunker Hill, and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Decatur and USS Wayne E Meyer.

Through this visit, the United States said it seeks to uphold its commitment to the rules-based international order and work with partners to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (NNT)















