Minister visits Songkhla to promote animal husbandry

Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai this week visited Sathing Phra District of the southern province of Songkhla to promote an animal husbandry program.

Minister Anucha presided over the opening ceremony of the initiative to strengthen the grassroots economy for sustainable national development. It aims to ensure the sustainable and strong development of villages and urban communities.







Anucha revealed that while the industrial sector has increased Thailand’s overall GDP, the government wants to secure a stable economy by focusing on improving the quality of life for all citizens, starting with grassroots populations such as farmers and livestock groups. The National Village and Urban Community Fund plays a crucial role in pushing for community-driven projects to generate income for local communities.







Thailand’s geography is suitable for agriculture and livestock farming, providing opportunities for Village Fund members to receive loans for raising cattle, buffalo, goats and sheep, with a family limit of 50,000 baht. It is expected that the investment will be returned in three years and profits will be generated from the fourth year onwards.

This opening ceremony marks the fourth event of its kind, targeting Village Fund members from seven provinces comprising Songkhla, Satun, Trang, Phatthalung, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. The fifth iteration of the event is scheduled for Friday (28 Apr) in Ratchaburi Province. (NNT)















