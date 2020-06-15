Tourist Police chief inspects Pattaya

The Tourist Police Bureau’s top officer toured Pattaya Beach and Bali Hai Pier to see how the city is managing its reopening.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Chetta Komolwattana, accompanied by local officers, checked first on the South Pattaya jetty where people waited to board ferries for Koh Larn. Police distributed face masks and hand sanitizer and educated passengers on good hygiene practices.

The delegation then moved on to Jomtien Beach where they inspected the setup for beach chair vendors, massage parlors and beauty salons, ensuring all were complying with social distancing and health standards.

Chetta told Pattaya Tourist Police officers they should educate people on the need for the rules, give warnings for first-time violation and make arrests in cases of repeated violations.

He added that use of the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing app was strongly encouraged.







