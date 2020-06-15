Navy dismisses claim to Plutaluang land set for low-income housing

The Royal Thai Navy has dismissed the legitimacy of a claim laid to land in Plutaluang and will proceed to build low-income housing there.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Capt. Chalermporn Klaythong, director of the Sattahip Naval Base’s Real Estate Division, led military personnel and local officials to the 80-rai property in the Plutaluang foothills for a survey June 12.







The navy gave Plutaluang Subdistrict permission to develop the land for the Baan Mankong Plutaluang development in April 2019, but progress to build small, inexpensive houses there was halted in October when the supposed landowner came forward with documents stating the land had been in his family for 50 years.

Plutaluang Moo 1 village chief Yodchai Tanomsing urged the navy to resolve the dispute quickly, saying the housing was much needed.

Chalermporn said the navy had already received 40 million baht for the project from the Community Organizations Development Institute, a government enterprise, that would allow construction of 563 houses ranging from a meager 24 sq. meters to two-story homes. They would be sold for 120,000-336,000 baht. Disbursement of the money, however, was held up by the legal dispute.

The navy and Sattahip District has sent a letter to the supposed landowner rejecting his claim, saying the property has always belonged to the navy and, even if it wasn’t, the claimant had neglected the land and not exercised his supposed rights. The navy vowed legal action if the claimant proceeded to object.

Loading…

















