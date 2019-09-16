Tight checks on local bars after fatal shooting

Pattaya Police say they are strictly enforcing the operating times of entertainment establishments following the fatal shooting of a teenager at an after-hours drinking den in the early hours of Sept. 11.

Anuwat Suksamran (alias Tee Lai Khopai) was shot to death and another man was seriously wounded outside the Teng Si bar in Rungland Village after a dispute between two quarreling factions quickly escalated into a gun fight. Police are still hunting numerous individuals who are wanted in connection with the incident.

On Sept. 12, Pol. Col. Saranyapong Maithongkunthorn, Chief Inspector of Pattaya Police, led officers on a dawn patrol of the city’s main entertainment areas and known late-night drinking spots to ensure establishments were following the law and obeying permitted opening times. Most were found to be in compliance but owners of those flouting the regulations were invited to Pattaya police station to face prosecution under the law.

Pol. Col. Saranyapong said the recent alcohol fed shooting tarnished Pattaya’s image and facilitation of illegal late night drinking would not be tolerated.