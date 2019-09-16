Thepprasit Road given a makeover

Potholes and cracked pavements could soon be a thing of the past on Thepprasit Road as the city’s busy southern thoroughfare gets set for major restoration and improvement work over the coming months.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad led a team of officials to inspect damaged sections of the road on Sept. 11 as well as surveying the current progress of remedial roadwork, which started in June this year.

Motorists and pedestrians have been complaining about the condition of the road surface and neglected footpaths for some time, leading City Hall to earmark a multi-million baht budget for repairs and improvements.

Chokdee Tonglee Joint Venture has been contracted to carry out the work and has forecast a completion date of April 2020. Along with repairs to damaged road surfaces, the work will also include the installation of new road markings and signage, leading to a safer commuting experience for all.