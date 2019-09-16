Police receive 1,000 tips about illegal road races over 3 months

Bangkok – Police have revealed the number of tips reporting illegal road racing reached about 1,000 over three months, with rewards already given to some informers.

Assistant Police Commissioner General Pol Lt Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas has announced the outcome from the illegal road race suppression campaign from 3-10 September 2019, where 188 persons submitted information about illegal races via the 191 emergency hotline, 1599 complaint center, and the national police’s social media center. Rewards have been given to three persons so far at 3,000 baht each.

From 27 June to 8 September, police prosecuted 986 persons for illegal and unsafe racing and driving, and supporting unsafe racing or driving. For cases involving minors, the parents are held responsible according to the Child Protection Act.

In addition to racing cases, the police seized some 57,000 motorcycles from those violating the traffic law, and prosecuted some 200 shops for selling illegal automobile modification accessories.

The police’s intensified operations have led to a decrease in violations of about 80 percent. Persons submitting information related to illegal racing may be able to get a cash reward if they are able to provide concrete evidence, such as video clips, exact location and time of the violation. Most of the information being received by the police, however, cannot be clearly verified.