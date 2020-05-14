Thieving Pattaya monkey outsmarts humans for 2 hours

It’s not only people who look forward to durian season, monkeys do too, evidenced by one sneaky simian who stole from a house in Jomtien Beach.

Animal-control officers who arrived at the Thappraya Road home spotted the juvenile macaque running around with both eggs and durian he’d swiped.







The monkey aped at officers, daring them to catch him as he dashed across roofs. But the monkey made a wrong turn and got cornered inside Thepprasit Marketing Co.

After two hours of pursuit, officers were done messing around and shot him with a tranquilizer gun. He was then transported to the Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Center.

Residents thanked the officers, saying the furry thief had long been a neighborhood menace, swiping durian, eggs and other fruit.











