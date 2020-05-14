Thailand records one more Covid-19 case on Thursday

BANGKOK – Thailand reported one more Covid-19 case, raising the total cases to 3,018 and no new deaths.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said six more patients fully recovered and the total recovery cases were recorded at 2,850 while 112 patients are being treated in hospitals.







The death toll remains at 56.

The new infection is a 39-year-old man, who left Phuket on May 2 for his hometown in Chiang Mai. He showed no symptoms but was found infected with Covid-19 by screening of local health volunteers, the spokesman said. (TNA)











