Thailand adds Songkran to long weekend holidays July 25-28

Thai Cabinet approved July 27 as an extra public holiday in lieu of the postponed Songkran festival, making a 4-day weekend from July 25-28.







Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said that the extended holidays were approved as the Covid-19 situation is easing in Thailand and the government has relaxed more restrictions to allow reopening of several types of businesses.







The Cabinet instructed heads of agencies to consider suitability in extending holidays to prevent any impacts on public services.

State enterprises, the Bank of Thailand and private companies will also consider suitability for their agencies and organizations.

July 25 and 26 are weekend and July 28 marks His Majesty the King’s birthday. Adding July 27 as a public holiday will give Thai people the four-day long holidays. (TNA)











