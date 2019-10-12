Railway Road residents request proper lights, tap water

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
328
Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad visited the Railway Road community and promised to address their concerns.
Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad visited the Railway Road community and promised to address their concerns.

Railway Road residents are asking the city to improve lighting and fix tap water problems in their community.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad visited the area Oct. 9 and promised to address their concerns.

These included expanding tap water in nine sois, expanding electricity to houses in Soi 5, fixing damaged grates in Soi 3 and 4, installing street name signs for nine sois, and a pouring concrete floor in front of the community office.

Pattana said the city has already approved a budget for the water expansion, which will take place in 2020.

He said as for the electricity, the Provincial Electric Authority Banglamung office will need to do a cost estimate and turn it in to the Pattaya City Council to get approval.

The rest of the concerns will be addressed later.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR