Preparations for Royal Barge Procession

The Committee on Public Relations for the Coronation reports that final preparations are underway for the Royal Barge Procession on October 24. The procession is part of nationwide celebrations of His Majesty the King’s coronation earlier this year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the committee is working on three matters at present. They include disseminating news and information about the procession domestically and internationally, managing media coverage, and preparing a live broadcast by the Television Pool of Thailand, which is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. on the day of the event. Radio broadcasts of the event will be centered at Radio Thailand of the Government Public Relations Department (PRD).

The Deputy Permanent Secretary for Bangkok, Wiparat Chaiyanukij, said relevant agencies are clearing water hyacinths to accommodate the procession.

rs. Wiparat said LED screens will be set up at 20 locations to display the event. Shops along the Chao Phraya River have coordinated to provide lavatory facilities for members of the public on the day, while temples along the river have been asked to set up prayer groups.

Police will man 19 checkpoints, and parking lots will be arranged in 27 areas across Bangkok on the day of the procession. The parking lots will be located at Muang Thong Thani, IKEA Bangna, Phutthamonthon and other places with no charge for parking. Free trains from Nakhon Pathom, Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao and Samut Sakhon provinces will also be available. A total 120 medical teams will be on hand to assist spectators during the historic event.