Nongprue steps up efforts to protect elderly

Nongprue has instituted a program to check in on elderly residents to make sure they are ok, not being taken advantage of, and not being harmed by their family and/or caretakers.

Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit met Oct. 9 with members of Rumdul Club, in cooperation with Thammasart University, to go over logistics for the program.

Members of Rumdul Club have been active in caring for the elderly and developing strategies to ensure their wellbeing. They have been asked to notify authorities if they discover any abused or abandoned elderly residents.