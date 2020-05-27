Curfew breakers lead Pattaya police to drug party

A truck that broke through a curfew checkpoint led Pattaya police to a drug party thrown by the grandchild of a high-ranking police officer.

The ordeal began when a black Hyundai H1 refused to slow down at the checkpoint opposite the Banglamung Police Station on Sukhumvit Road after curfew began May 24.







Banglamung police called for backup and the truck was intercepted at the intersection of North Road. Four underage boys and girls were in the vehicle. They said they fled due to fear of being caught out after curfew.



It turns out the teenagers were taking one of the two girls in the truck to the hospital for an unspecified injury. Police took the girl to Banglamung Hospital and the boys in for additional questioning.

Officers learned they had been at a party at a luxury home in East Pattaya. Officers raided the house finding eight more teenagers there. All had come to Pattaya from Bangkok to party and take ketamine, which was recovered at the scene.

Investigators said one of the suspects’ grandfather is a “high ranking police officer”, although his name or station was not released.











