Police arrest 10 for aiding Pattaya court escapees

Police announced that all of those wanted in connection with this month’s escape of three drug suspects from the Pattaya Provincial Courthouse are now in custody and have been charged.

Assistant national police chief Pol. Lt. Gen. Satawat Hirunburana and top officers from Chonburi and Sa Kaeo, where the escapees were captured, outlined the elaborately planned breakout at a Nov. 7 news conference.

Noi Nilthes, American Bart Allen Helmus and his wife Sirinapa Wisetrit escaped custody Nov. 4 as they were being transferred to stand trial on drug charges. During the escape, according to the Courts of Justice, Noi shot and Helmus stabbed guard Pol. Capt. Thanamet Photipan.

Cornered in a Sa Kaeo village about 20 kilometers from the Cambodia border Nov. 6, Helmus shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself. She survived, but he later died in the hospital.

Satawat said 10 people helped the trio escape and have now been arrested. In addition, police seized five vehicles, cutting tools, two guns and clothing.

Arrested in the plot were Warakorn Dittamalee, 20, Thammanoon Laongsri, Sunisa Kumhan, 32, Kanokon Boonpok, 23, Pichaman Sangploy, 19, Rungnapa Rungradsamee, 27, Titithorn Jamkrajang, 18, Ren Pasri, 40, Thanarat Pakkra, 31, Sutat Sarakit.

They were charged with conspiracy and aiding and abetting fugitives.

The surviving escapees, meanwhile, were charged with attempted murder of a government officers, escaping custody, aggravated assault, illegal weapons charges and illegal explosives charges.