SOS Rice Appeal returns in December

The annual Father Ray Foundation SOS Rice Appeal with take place this year on the 5th, 7th and 8th of December in supermarkets throughout Pattaya.

Each year an appeal is made to the people of Pattaya, asking them to make a donation of a bag of rice which will be used to help feed the 850 children and students currently living and being educated at the Father Ray Foundation. Apart from rice, this year the Foundation also needs cooking oil, sugar, salt, fish sauce, canned fish and dried noodles.

The Foundation provides nutritious meals to the hundreds of children living at the Father Ray Children’s Home, Children’s Village and Drop-In Center. It provides breakfast for all the toddlers attending the Day Care Center as many won’t have food at home. It cooks three meals a day for the students at the Technological College for People with Disabilities and the School for the Blind, and it makes sure the food served is the freshest and most nutritious available.

In one year the Foundation cooks 75,000kgs of rice (165,000lbs to our American friends). It also goes through 29,000 liters of cooking oil and 5,000kgs of salt and sugar. Stores taking part this year include Foodland, Friendship, Central Festival Beach Road, Makro, Tops, Central Marina and Tesco Lotus; cash donations can also be made at the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya and at branches of 7-Eleven throughout the city.

This year the children and students of Pattaya once again need your help to make sure they have enough to eat.