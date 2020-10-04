Pattaya hit with worst flooding of rainy season

Three hours of steady rain hit Pattaya with some of the worst flooding of this year’s rainy season.

Water reached near the tops of wheel wells and submerged parked motorbikes to their seats in several places in the city as storm runoff rushed westward early Oct. 3.







All the usual spots suffered debilitating flooding, from Soi Khao Talo to Sukhumvit Road to Third Road and Beach Road, with it worsening the further west it was.

Cars stalled, bikes had to be pushed and even SUVs struggled. Homes and businesses along Beach Road suffered the worst damage and runoff carved out a huge tract of sand a meter deep on rebuilt Pattaya Beach.

Garbage piled up near South Road pump station showed why so many areas flooded, as rubbish blocked drains and clogged pumps.

The flooding drained surprisingly quickly, however, and by mid-afternoon streets were dry again.









