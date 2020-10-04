Pattaya prays for prosperity in lean year as Buddhist Lent ends

Pattaya’s devout flocked to local temples to pray for better times as Buddhist Lent drew to a close.







At Chaimongkol Temple in South Pattaya, Abbot Rachasan Sophon led the Oct. 3 “Tak Bat Devo” ceremony that recreates Buddha’s return from heaven with processions of monks, angels and devils. Temple patrons offered alms to the monks to make merit.

The parade of angels showed showered flower petals on people waiting to give alms, blessing them. Next came a procession of dancers and tom-tom drummers from Pattaya School No. 8 followed by little ghosts receiving donations.

Apart from rice and dried foods, people offered “khao tom luk yon”, a traditional Thai dessert for Auk Phansa, the end of Buddhist Lent which fell the day before.

Finally came the main procession of monks who sprinkled holy water on the assembled Buddhists for prosperity in a year where there has been little.

Similar ceremonies played out at Yansangwararam and other temples in the Pattaya area.









