Pattaya prays for prosperity in lean year as Buddhist Lent ends

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
313
Thousands of devout Buddhists join in the Tak Bat Devo or giving alms to the monks at Wat Chaimongkol temple in South Pattaya to mark the end of Buddhist Lent.

Pattaya’s devout flocked to local temples to pray for better times as Buddhist Lent drew to a close.


Please Support Pattaya Mail

At Chaimongkol Temple in South Pattaya, Abbot Rachasan Sophon led the Oct. 3 “Tak Bat Devo” ceremony that recreates Buddha’s return from heaven with processions of monks, angels and devils. Temple patrons offered alms to the monks to make merit.

There was another large crowd of merit-making devotees at Wat Yansangwararam temple which is considered to be one of the most revered temples in the Pattaya area under the patronage of His Majesty the King.

The parade of angels showed showered flower petals on people waiting to give alms, blessing them. Next came a procession of dancers and tom-tom drummers from Pattaya School No. 8 followed by little ghosts receiving donations.

Apart from rice and dried foods, people offered “khao tom luk yon”, a traditional Thai dessert for Auk Phansa, the end of Buddhist Lent which fell the day before.

Finally came the main procession of monks who sprinkled holy water on the assembled Buddhists for prosperity in a year where there has been little.

Similar ceremonies played out at Yansangwararam and other temples in the Pattaya area.

A family has set up a table of offerings to be offered to the procession of Buddhist monks.




Devotees put donations into the huge bowl in front of the image of Lord Buddha as it passes by.

Loading…

Two little monkeys, one perched on electric cables and the other one in a tree watch the proceedings below with fascination.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR