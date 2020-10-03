With 6-million-baht lotto win, Thai woman keeps promise to late mum

By Pattaya Mail
Metta holds up her winning lottery ticket as her family sits with her. She can now keep her promise to her late mother to take the family home to Sakon Nakon.

A Trat market seller is keeping a promise to her late mother and returning home to Sakon Nakhon after winning 6 million baht in the government lottery.



Metta Pomchaiya, 49, and husband Prasong Sangtim, 41, filed their winning ticket with Nongbon police Oct. 1 after matching the last two numbers in the lotto draw.

Metta registers her winning lottery ticket with the local police, just in case of any untoward incidents.

During the coronavirus lockdown, she had gone home to make merit to her late mother and promised her spirit that if she ever won the lottery, she would return to Sakon Nakhon and be a market trader there.

Now she plans to keep her promise.

Metta shows reporters her winning ticket after registering it with the police.


