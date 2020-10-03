With 6-million-baht lotto win, Thai woman keeps promise to late mum

A Trat market seller is keeping a promise to her late mother and returning home to Sakon Nakhon after winning 6 million baht in the government lottery.







Metta Pomchaiya, 49, and husband Prasong Sangtim, 41, filed their winning ticket with Nongbon police Oct. 1 after matching the last two numbers in the lotto draw.

During the coronavirus lockdown, she had gone home to make merit to her late mother and promised her spirit that if she ever won the lottery, she would return to Sakon Nakhon and be a market trader there.

Now she plans to keep her promise.











