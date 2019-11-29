Pattaya Fireworks Festival begins tonight

The skies will be afire and the streets clogged as the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival gets underway tonight.

Beach Road will be closed from 4 p.m. to midnight Nov. 29 and 30 between the Dolphin Roundabout and Walking Street. No parking is allowed on Beach Road after 3 p.m.

Parking will be available nearby at Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya School No. 8, Chaimongkol Temple, Royal Garden Plaza, Mike Shopping Mall, Central Festival Pattaya Beach and Central Marina. Further out, lots and shuttles will be available at the Leelawadee Resort and Spa on Soi Phettrakul, Terminal 21 Pattaya, Tesco Lotus North Pattaya, Big C Extra, and Big C South Pattaya.

Six countries are participating in this year’s festival: Thailand, Argentina, Canada, Germany, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates. Festivities begin Friday with a music and entertainment on Beach Road at 5 p.m. and a parade with marching bands and carnival acts at 6:30.

Thailand gets the rockets red glaring at 8 p.m. with Argentina’s “Radiance” show at 8:15 and Canada’s “Dancing Stars” exploding at 8:30.

The fireworks resume after an 8:45 p.m. concert by the Muskateers with the U.A.E.’s “Reach for the Stars” spectacular at 9:30 p.m., Germany’s “Brightening the Horizon” at 10:05 p.m. and the Philippines putting on a “Sparkle Sensation” finale at 10:20 p.m.

Sweet Mullet will take the stage at 10:35 p.m. to end the night on musical note.

Saturday’s program follows the same schedule with the exception of Thailand not putting on any fireworks. Instead Argentina kicks off the night with its “Enchanted Dreams” show at 8 p.m. and Canada’s “Razzle Dazzle” at 8:30 p.m.

Yes’sir Days takes the stage for the 8:45 p.m. concert, with fireworks resuming at 9:50 p.m. The closing concert will feature 25 Hours at 10:35 p.m.