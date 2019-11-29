British tourist dies in Pattaya motorbike wreck

A British tourist died after he cut off a car and his motorbike was hit in Pattaya.

John Gresty, 74, died at the scene of the Nov. 27 crash on Sukhumvit Road at the Siam Makro U-turn.

Sornchai Petchjamrat, the driver of the Honda Civic that hit Gresty, said the Briton cut him off as he darted across traffic to make a U-turn. The 34-year-old Chonburi Fisheries Department employee on his way to work in Sattahip said he had no time to stop.

Police planned to check CCTV cameras and interview witnesses before deciding whether to charge Somchai with reckless driving or manslaughter.