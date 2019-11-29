Gill & Sasicha take the honours

PSC Golf from Billabong

Wednesday, November 27th Green Valley Haven Consultants Monthly Medal

Brian Chapman, the CEO of Haven Consultants who has sponsored the Billabong Monthly Medal for 5 years, sadly, is unable to play golf at the moment but it was great to see him at the Billabong to share a beer or two and present the prizes.

Only 28 shopping days to Christmas but the twelve ladies today obviously could not wait for the big day and looked resplendent in their outfits of red tops and white skirts/shorts. It is fortunate that their tee is far away from the men’s tee for our male participants would have looked very drab in comparison.

Looking good obviously has a beneficial effect for their scores were, once again, remarkable. Miss Noodle (12) had an eloquent round with no doubles and a net 68 for 3rd place. Miss Phin (10) recorded a net 66 which included 10 pars, 2 birdies and she only dropped shots on three holes on the way home. Miss Sasicha (17) dropped only 2 shots on the way out, which included 2 birdies, 7 pars overall and a net 65 to take the honours.

Medal play can destroy your round in a heartbeat which happened today when one group of four, no names please, took 32 shots to play a par 5.

Tony Oakes (12) achieved a target that was unexpected after 9 holes dropping 10 shots in the process but seven 4s after the turn gave him the advantage for 3rd place and a net 72. That old warrior, Jeff North (10) was level par for the first 5 holes but the remaining 4 holes were not kind to him and he recovered to card a net 71 two shots behind the winner, Gareth Gill (10) who had a confident round with only 1 double bogey and a net 69.

Twos today went to Gareth, Jeff, Chalen Patel, Angus Neilson and the ladies Noodle, Pin and Sasicha.