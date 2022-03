A Great Rotarian and Humanitarian, Past Rotary International President Bhichai Rattakul passed away peacefully on Monday Feb. 28 at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. He was 96.

We mourn his passing.

Bathing Rites and Funeral Services will be held at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn, Bangkok on Tuesday March 1, 2022.

16.00 hrs Bathing Rites

17.30 hrs Royally bestowed Bathing Rites

18.30 hrs Prayers Ceremony