Pair who attacked Kuwaitis jailed, but 1 victim gets cuffed, too

Police arrested two men who confessed to attacking a Kuwaiti man, but also put the victim’s friend and Thai girlfriend behind bars on drug charges.

Fahad Alyaqoub, 33, was punched and kicked in the face and collapsed on the sand at Pattaya Beach Soi 7 around 3 a.m. Nov. 5. Police on Wednesday captured Pongsak Krasib, 33, and Tom Inplouy, 39, and charged them losing control under the influence of alcohol in a public place and seriously injuring another person.

Authorities said Fahad and compatriot Faisal Alghannam were walking on the beach when they got into an argument with the two Thais, who were drunk. Alghannam ran off when the two Thais attacked Fahad and the attackers left him face down on the beach.

Pattaya, Tourist and Chonburi police jumped on the case and not only located the suspects quickly, but ended up arresting Alghannam and Thai girlfriend Pattanan Noynang, 29, when they found a gram of crystal methamphetamine, four ya ba tablets and three ecstasy pills in their room at the Bird Inn.

Both were charged with illegal possession of Class 1 and 2 narcotics.