90th elephant born at Nong Nooch

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden celebrated the birth of its 90th elephant, Numpu.

Namaoy, a 12-year-old cow, sired the baby male pachyderm early Nov. 2. Its father is breeding bull Bird, 38.

The park staged a “kwan” ceremony to invite the spirits to protect the newborn Nov. 5, with dancers and tom-tom drums and a blessing and prayers from Kaseamkittisophon, abbot of Samakkeebanpoj Temple.

Numpu is the fourth calf born at Nong Nooch this year and both mother and child are in good health, park executives said.