Cultural performances at exhibition on royal barge procession

BANGKOK – An exhibition on the royal barge procession in Sanam Luang, Bangkok, is providing visitors with a memorable experience. Among the highlights are royal barge replicas presented by the Royal Thai Navy, cultural performances and the chanting of boat songs.

Elegant tribal dances performed by the Tai, Pulao and Taiyor tribes from Kalasin province captured the attention of thousands of visitors at the exhibition in Sanam Luang. The graceful performance symbolizes the unity of the Thai people regardless of their race.

The event also features the chanting of boat songs and an exhibit featuring replicas of the four royal barges: the Suphannahong Royal Barge, the Narai Song Suban His Majesty King Rama IX Royal Barge, the Anantanakharaj Royal Barge and the Anekchartphuchong Royal Barge. Documentaries about His Majesty the King’s royal duties, the country’s important ceremonies and the Thai way of life are enhanced with light and sound effects.

Tonight, one of the highlights will be a khon masked dance inspired by an excerpt of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The show will involve more than 100 performers from the Office of Performing Arts under the Department of Fine Arts.

The exhibition is open to the public until November 11, 2019, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., at Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Cultural performances and a demonstration of the royal barge procession will start at 6:30 p.m. Today’s highlights include a show to honor His Majesty the King and a play inspired by Inao from the Panji Romance of Java, Indonesia. Admission to the event is free.