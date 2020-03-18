‘Neo Pattaya’ to power EEC under new master plan

Pattaya must get digital if it wants to be the center of the Eastern Economic Corridor, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome told a workshop on the city’s next five-year master plan.







Sonthaya said his plans call for a “Neo Pattaya” that would harness information technology, communications and big data to support the 90 million tourists and workers from Southeast Asia expected to visit and work in the Eastern Seaboard under the government’s EEC strategy.

“The goal of becoming a smart city in the future must start from making the Neo Pattaya strategic plan so that Pattaya is the center of the EEC’s economy, trade and investment,” the mayor said.

The master plan through 2024 lists five strategies for developing digital manpower, services, platforms, security and management.











