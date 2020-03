Pattaya residents got a pleasant surprise rainstorm, but it failed to dent the region’s drought situation.







The hour-long rainstorm the afternoon of March 15 managed to flood Third Road but didn’t noticeably raise the level of Pattaya’s parched reservoirs.

The Mabprachan Reservoir is now at 16 percent of its 16.6-million-cubic-meter capacity.

While officials continue to insist there will be enough water until June, Pattaya residents are still urged to conserve.