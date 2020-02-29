Navy prepares for major war games

The navy’s commander in chief inspected troops before the biggest war games of the year.

Adm. Luechai Ruddit and top naval officers reviewed troops from the First Naval Area Command, Naval Special Warfare Command, Royal Thai Fleet, Royal Thai Marine Corps and Air and Coastal Defend Command Feb. 26 in Sattahip.







The multi-force exercise from March 11-27 at the Marine Corps based on Toey Ngam Beach will integrate all segments of the navy to improve capabilities, enhance proficiency and ensure equipment is ready.

The around-the-clock exercises will cover field and marine exercises, humanitarian assistance, disaster mitigation and response to a typhoon in the Gulf of Thailand.

Forces will coordinate fleets, fire missiles and torpedoes and practice anti-submarine tactics.



















